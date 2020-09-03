Florida health officials report over 3,500 coronavirus cases, 149 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 3,571 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 637,013.

There were another 149 deaths reported. So far, 11,650 Florida residents are now dead.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Florida Department of Health hasn’t reported a daily increase above 10,000 COVID-19 infections since late July.

Florida saw a spike on Tuesday of more than 7,500 cases. That was following a report that Quest Diagnostics failed to report 75,000 COVID-19 test results.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all state executive agencies to sever ties with Quest Diagnostics after they reportedly "failed to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner."

“The law requires all COVID-19 results to be reported to DOH in a timely manner. To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible," DeSantis said. "I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately.”

