DeSantis unveils Thomas Jefferson statue in Florida ahead of 250th anniversary of America

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a statue of Former President Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday morning in Monticello, Florida, to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence coming in 2026.

What we know:

Gov. DeSantis unveiled the new bronze statue at a news conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse, which is located at 1 Courthouse Circle, Monticello.

At the event, DeSantis showcased a new Thomas Jefferson statue as part of the celebrations ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence coming in 2026.

DeSantis spoke about some of Jefferson's top achievements as president, including serving as the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, securing the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the size of the United States, and his support for the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

DeSantis also unveiled Florida's 250th America logo.

What's next:

DeSantis said statues of other former presidents, including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and Franklin Roosevelt, will be unveiled in the near future. The governor said he has not yet decided where all the statues will be placed.

‘The story of America makes everyone free’

What they're saying:

"With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history," said President Donald Trump. "The story of America makes everyone free."

"We want our young people to understand what went into this country being formed," DeSantis said. "Jefferson really provided the lyrics that has allowed a lot of people to do very well as a result of the principles he articulated. We've done more to stress American civics since I've been governor than we've ever done in the history of Florida."

Statue of George Washington unveiled at Florida Capitol

The backstory:

In February, DeSantis helped to unveil a statue of Former President George Washington at the Florida Capitol.

The bronze statue of the United States' first president was also displayed in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The statues are part of DeSantis' $117.9 billion budget proposal that includes $1 million in cultural and museum grants for projects related to the 250th anniversary.

When is America's 250th birthday?

Timeline:

On July 4, 2026, the United States will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The one-year countdown to America’s 250th birthday will kick off on July 3, 2025, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, with a Salute to America celebration featuring remarks by President Trump.