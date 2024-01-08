Why Floridians are experiencing price swings at the pump – and why that might stick around for a while

You might have noticed fluctuating prices at the pump in the past few weeks – and AAA has a reason for that.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins said volatility in gas prices could continue in the coming weeks.

"Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East," Jenkins said.

In Florida, gas prices averaged $3.16 on Sunday, which is 8 cents more than a week ago and just 2 cents more than what prices were on Christmas. Drivers are also paying less than what the state average was last year, $3.30 a gallon.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Crude oil prices - which influence more than half the price of gasoline - closed at $73.81 per barrel. That's nearly $2/b (3%) more than the week before," Jenkins said.

The cheapest gas in Florida can be found in the Fort Walton Beach area, where it costs drivers on average $2.822 to fill up. It's the most expensive to fill up your tank in the West Palm Beach area, with averages at $3.307.

IMPACTING YOUR WALLET :

In Orlando, the current average is $3.718. Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.