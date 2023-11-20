Florida gas prices hit yearly low; most gas stations under $3 ahead of busy Thanksgiving week, AAA says

Gas prices have reached a record low for 2023 just as millions of Floridians plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to a new report from AAA.

On Sunday, the average price of gas reached $3.04, which is 15 cents lower than last week and the lowest daily average since late December 2022. Also compared to last Thanksgiving, it's 37 cents less.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said more than half of gas stations in Florida are seeing gas prices below $3 a gallon.

But will it last?

"While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike," Jenkins said.

Relief at the pump can be credited to the "plummeting price of oil," AAA said. Crude oil fell from $93 a barrel in late September to $72 a barrel last week.

RELATED HEADLINES :

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your area.