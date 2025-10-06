Florida firefighter accused of throwing close to 100 painted red tampons onto ex-boyfriend's lawn

The Brief Orange County firefighter Gabrielle Franze was arrested last week on misdemeanor stalking charges. Franze allegedly dumped around 100 red-painted tampons on her ex-boyfriend's lawn. Franze has now been released from jail after posting bond and has been put on paid leave from the fire department.



A Florida firefighter has been arrested after she allegedly dumped around 100 red-painted tampons on her ex-boyfriend's lawn last week in Volusia County.

What we know:

On the night of Oct. 2, a deputy with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) says they were flagged down by a woman who said she wanted to ask about an incident that took place several days prior at her home.

The woman said she and her boyfriend, who she lives with, came home on Sept. 30 to see a large number of red-painted tampons scattered throughout their front yard.

The couple reviewed their security footage and said they saw a dark-colored pickup truck slowly passing their house on the night of Sept. 29. The couple said the truck appeared to make sure no other cars were around before circling back to their home. A person in the back of the truck is then seen throwing tampons into the yard. The video footage also allegedly shows a woman running on foot into the yard and throwing more tampons.

According to an arrest affidavit, the couple believed the man's ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Franze, had been the one to throw the tampons. The couple said Franze was unhappy they were together and had talked badly about them to others, made angry posts on social media, and drove a truck similar to the one seen in the video.

Deputies went to speak with Franze, who said she didn't know where her ex-boyfriend lived and was never there. Once officials told Franze about the evidence collected, she then said she was at the home, but the tampons were not her idea.

Because deputies found Franze to be the primary aggressor in the incident, she was arrested on misdemeanor stalking charges and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

Dig deeper:

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department confirmed that Franze was a firefighter with their organization. However, she has been put on paid leave. She has now been released on bond.