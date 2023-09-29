DNA from genealogy sites help identify mother found dead in Daytona Beach woods more than 30 years ago

Detectives have identified the victim of a Volusia County homicide dating back more than 30 years ago with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, authorities said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) hopes by releasing her identity that someone may come forward with information that could help solve the cold case.

On April 23, 1990, the body of Roberta "Bobbie" Lynn Webber was found in the woods east of Clyde Morris Boulevard near Strickland Range Road. A passerby using a trail through the woods discovered her remains.

At the time, her remains were not identifiable and no clothing or personal belongings of hers could be found.

Deputies collected her DNA and entered it into a national database, but could not find a match.

In 2023, the VSO Major Case Unit consulted with a forensic genetic genealogy lab in Texas and worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to have her DNA samples submitted for analysis.

Pictured: Roberta Lynn Weber (Headley) in 1976 (Credit: Volusia Sheriffs Office)

Weeks later, the lab was able to reconstruct Webber's family tree using public data from genealogical sites, which led to a Missouri woman who they believed was Webber's sister.

The woman told investigators she had not seen Webber since 1989 and believed she was either dead or living in California. Authorities were able to identify three of Webber's children who also stated they had not seen their mother since 1989.

The woman and Webber's daughter both provided DNA samples for comparison, and on Thursday the lab confirmed they were a match to Webber.

Webber, whose maiden name was Healey, would have been 32 years old at the time of her death. Details regarding the manner of death were not immediately released.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact VSO as 386-254-1537 or via email at ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.