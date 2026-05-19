Florida deputies search for man accused of stalking, assaulting pregnant woman

The Brief Volusia County deputies are searching for Da-Kwon Allen, 27, who is accused of stalking and assaulting a pregnant woman. The woman told deputies that she found Allen outside her house in the middle of the night. He shoved her when she asked him to leave, according to deputies. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Allen, deputies said.



Volusia County deputies are searching for a man who is accused of stalking and assaulting a pregnant woman.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Da-Kwon Allen, 27, is wanted on charges of aggravated stalking, written threats to kill and aggravated battery, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, a woman woke up in the middle of the night after hearing her dogs barking. The woman told investigators she found Allen outside her house. He shoved the woman when she asked him to leave, according to deputies.

Da-Kwon Allen. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Allen's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 386-248-1777.