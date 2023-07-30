Florida deputies search for suspect who shot man in Orange County

Orange County Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a man in his 20s injured.

On Sunday around 3:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 700 block of Story Partin Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition, deputies said.

Information given to deputies suggested the suspect was inside a home.

The family of the suspect told FOX 35 that SWAT teams arrived at the home, threw tear gas, and broke windows as they searched for the suspect who was not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been provided.