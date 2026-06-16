Florida death row inmate James Duckett pushes for hearing reviewing DNA evidence

The Brief A police officer sentenced to death for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl has managed to stay his execution, pending analysis of DNA test results. The DNA sample was destroyed in the testing process, so it cannot be re-tested. The state and defense have different opinions on the interpretation of the test results.



James Duckett, a Mascotte police officer convicted nearly 40 years ago of raping and murdering a little girl, has managed to keep the executioner at bay for a little while longer.

His death warrant for the brutal attack of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee expired while attorneys argue over one last bit of evidence: A DNA sample Duckett thinks will change a jury’s mind about his guilt.

The DNA

The backstory:

The DNA sample leading to all this back and forth is from a bit of semen collected from 11-year-old Teresa McAbee’s underwear after she was found strangled to death and discarded in a lake in May 1987.

Two weeks ago, an analyst hired by the state said it’s 4,100 times more likely that the DNA belonged to Duckett than to someone else.

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But an analyst hired by the defense argued last week that the DNA test was shoddy, and the results can’t be used to make a confident conclusion.

The state’s position

The state argues, that evidence has been there all along and there’s nothing new about it.

And if the DNA analysis came back inconclusive, nothing should change regarding Duckett’s conviction.

The defense’s argument

The Defense says they want an evidentiary hearing so all the experts from both sides can answer questions about their conclusions.

"Our hands are tied without being able to put to talk to the experts," attorney Beth Wells told Judge Brian Welke.

Duckett’s case

That is not the only evidence that led to Duckett’s conviction.

Unusual snow tire tracks matched up to his car; fingerprints of his and those of the little girl were mixed on the hood of his car; and experts matched a pubic hair found on Teresa to Duckett.

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He was sentenced to death in 1988 and lost an appeal in 2001, along with four separate attempts to overturn his death sentence over the years.

He is also the sole suspect in two other similar rapes and murders of young girls.

What's next:

Judge Brian Welke says he wants the attorneys in this case to come back by Friday with dates for when they could hold an evidentiary hearing.