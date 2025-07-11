Florida couple gets surprise roof repair from community ahead of hurricane season

The Brief A Volusia County couple needed a new roof this hurricane season. A local company saw their story and did the construction for free. They hope sharing the kind gesture will inspire others.



When Sam Scribner and Katarina Mandiola discovered their roof was badly leaking ahead of hurricane season, the $30,000 price tag to repair it felt insurmountable. Scribner, a well-known photographer in Volusia County, is paralyzed following a 2016 accident.

What Happened:

An Edgewater couple was in desperate need of a new roof ahead of hurricane season.

When Katarina Mandiola and Sam Scribner found out it was going to cost them $30,000, they didn’t know what to do, as Sam already had many financial burdens as a paraplegic.

Their friend started a GoFundMe page to try and help. A local company, M&I General Contracting, saw it and decided to do the work free of charge. Flo Gutters donated the gutters free of charge too.

What's next:

Sam was left paralyzed from a freak accident in 2016 when he fell off a hammock and broke his neck. The Edgewater couple are using the money they raised on the donation page to make their home completely accessible for Sam.

What they're saying:

A local roofing company saw the GoFundMe and decided to fix the roof for free. That company, M&I General Contracting, said the story moved them to act.

"This is a small local community. Just seeing their story, I knew I had the power to do something about it," said Daniel Jorgensen, a partner with M&I General Contracting.

Sam and Katarina hope sharing this story of kindness will inspire others.

"There are a lot of people out there who want to do good things. The world is a beautiful place when you let it be," said Sam. "To have Dan show up like that and have the community show up like that, just for us to be able to take that breath and now move forward into what's next for our house, what's for us is it's truly life-changing."

How You Can Help:

If you’d like to follow the couple, they share updates on their journey on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/katarinaandsam/