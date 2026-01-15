Florida citrus growers monitor freeze, but damage unlikely as temperatures hover above danger zone

The Brief Florida citrus growers are monitoring a cold snap, but temperatures are expected to stay above levels that typically damage fruit. At the Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, managers said protective irrigation would only be used if temperatures drop to 30 degrees or below. Staff are also keeping animals warm with heated shelters and extra bedding as colder air moves through the region.



A brief cold snap across Florida has residents worrying about pipes and plants, but citrus growers say the latest round of chilly weather is not yet severe enough to threaten fruit.

At The Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, managers said overnight temperatures were expected to dip to about 33 degrees.

What they're saying:

According to growers, the low temperatures on Friday morning will be above the threshold that typically triggers protective measures for orange trees.

"We start getting worried when it gets to about 30 or below," said a manager at the attraction. "That’s when we’ll turn on our irrigation system."

Growers use irrigation as a freeze-protection method by spraying trees with water that freezes and forms a layer of ice, which insulates the fruit, blossoms and trees from colder air. With steady winds forecast overnight, managers said frost was unlikely to form, reducing the risk of damage.

Staff said they closely monitor conditions, especially during the coldest hours just before sunrise, and are prepared to activate irrigation if temperatures fall or remain below freezing for several hours.

In addition to citrus trees, The Showcase of Citrus also houses about 80 animals representing a dozen species. Only a small number are sensitive to the cold, according to animal care staff. Lemurs from Madagascar and an Amazon parrot are kept in heated indoor areas maintained at about 85 degrees, while other animals receive extra bedding and hay for insulation.

What's next:

Forecasters say another round of cold air could move into the region later in the weekend and early next week. For now, growers say there is no need to panic, but they remain on alert as winter conditions continue.