3-year-old child killed after getting out of disabled vehicle, wandering into traffic, FHP says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday night after Florida Highway Patrol says she exited a disabled vehicle, wandering into the roadway and was hit by a car. 

It happened on J. Turner Butler Blvd. between Kernan and Hodges Blvd.

According to troopers, the child was in a vehicle that became disabled in the right emergency lane. The girl reportedly got out of the vehicle and wandered into traffic before being hit by a passing car, News4Jax reports.

The child was taken to the hospital where she died. 

No other details have been released.