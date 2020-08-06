Florida authorities searching for missing 5-month-old boy, could be with teenage girl

article

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Kingston Rome, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

They said the child could be in the company of 15-year-old Victoria Rome. The FDLE did not state her connection to Kingston.

Kingston and Victoria were reportedly last seen in the 90th-block of Northwest 1st Circle in Williston, Florida.

Kingston is described by law enforcement as about two-feet tall and weighs about ten pounds. He is said to have brown hair and eyes.

Victoria is described as five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She also has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on where Kingston and Victoria could be, please contact the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991, or 911.

