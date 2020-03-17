Florida animal shelter offers free adoptions due to coronavirus

article

An animal shelter in north Florida is offering free pet adoptions, saying it’s never been a better time to be at home with a new animal now that people are staying put due to the new coronavirus.

The Jacksonville Humane Society said it would waive adoption fees this week.

Over the weekend, city-owned Animal Care and Protective Services announced it would close for a two-week period, citing concerns over the virus.

That left the Jacksonville Humane Society as the area’s only agency equipped to handle stray and lost pets.

“This is a unique opportunity to be at home with your new pet while they adjust to new surroundings,” Lindsey Layendecker, a spokeswoman for the Jacksonville Humane Society told The Florida Times-Union. “Pets keep us in good spirits and help maintain normalcy and routine. Even if you cannot adopt, this is a great time to serve your community by providing a foster home to a pet in need.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.