Florida AG Uthmeier sues foreign porn distributors: 'Willfully preying on the innocence of children'

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is taking legal action against multiple online pornography websites. The AG says the websites are acting in violation of Florida law by not requiring age verification before accessing adult content. Last year, Florida enacted House Bill 3, requiring commercial entities that distribute sexually explicit material online that is harmful to minors to verify that individuals attempting to access the material are at least 18 years of age.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced he is taking legal action against multiple online pornography websites that he says are acting in violation of Florida law by not requiring age verification before accessing adult content.

AG Uthmeier sues foreign porn distributors

What we know:

On Tuesday, Uthmeier filed a legal suit against a multitude of online pornography websites.

The AG said his lawsuit seeks to compel the companies to comply with their obligations under House Bill 3, as well as the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits the unfair and deceptive business practices that the companies have used to build a vast and lucrative Florida user base that includes vulnerable children and teens.

Companies included in the lawsuit are:

Webgroup Czech Republic

NKL Associates, Sonesta Technologies, Inc.

Sonesta Technologies

Sonesta Media

GGW Group

GTFlix TV

Traffic F

The backstory:

Last year, Florida enacted H.B. 3, requiring commercial entities that distribute sexually explicit material online that is harmful to minors to verify that individuals attempting to access the material are at least 18 years of age.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Despite knowing that the websites must comply with age-verification laws, Uthmeier said the companies have openly defied H.B. 3 since it took effect on Jan. 1.

In April, Uthmeier wrote letters to two of the companies demanding they comply with state law or face legal action, but he said the companies made no changes.

'Willfully preying on the innocence of children'

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age-verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"As a father of young children, and as attorney general, this is completely unacceptable," he said. "We are taking legal action against these online pornographers who are willfully preying on the innocence of children for their financial gain."