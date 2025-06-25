Florida 5-year-old girl allegedly brutally killed by stepdad; AG Uthmeier proposes 'Missy's Law'

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing a new law named after 5-year-old Missy Mogle. Missy was allegedly murdered by her stepdad while he was out on bond after his conviction of a child sex crime. The new law would prevent judges from abusing their discretion to allow sexual offenders, sexual predators and other violent criminals to stay out on bond pending sentencing after a guilty verdict.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing a new law named after a 5-year-old girl from Tallahassee whose stepfather allegedly murdered her while he was out on bond after his conviction of a child sex crime.

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. The details in this story are disturbing.

What is 'Missy's Law?'

What we know:

Uthmeier proposed the new law, named "Missy's Law," on Tuesday.

The law is named after 5-year-old Missy Mogle, who was allegedly brutally murdered at the hands of her stepdad, Daniel Spencer. Uthemeier said a judge allowed Spencer to remain out on bond, contrary to the local state attorney's recommendation, which contributed to Missy's death.

The AG said the new law would prevent judges from abusing their discretion to allow sexual offenders, sexual predators and other violent criminals to stay out on bond pending sentencing after a guilty verdict.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier at a news conference on April 14, 2025. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What happened to Missy Mogle?

The backstory:

In February 2024, Spencer was arrested for traveling to meet a minor who he knew to be 15 years old. At the time, Spencer was also under active investigation for sexually abusing Missy.

In April 2025, a jury found Spencer guilty of traveling to meet a minor, which classified him as a sexual offender under Florida law.

On May 19, 2025, Spencer allegedly brutally murdered Missy. The evidence recovered by law enforcement depicts some of the abuse against Missy:

Photos depicted Missy bound at the feet and ankles with a pillow over her face.

Another photograph depicted her swaddled tightly with a mask over her face and earmuffs on her ears.

Videos depict hours of Spencer physically abusing Missy by hitting her, violently pulling her arms, shoving her face into a bed, binding her feet and hands together, and covering her with pillows and comforters.

Throughout the video footage, Spencer is seen wiping sweat from his face. Spencer's shirt is also wet from sweating.

‘Acts of evil'

What they're saying:

"Missy died because Judge Tiffany Baker didn't put Spencer behind bars where he belonged," Uthmeier said. "Judge Baker's abuse of discretion should be sanctioned. We cannot allow these acts of evil to happen again, and I look forward to working with the Florida Legislature to pass Missy’s Law next session."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: