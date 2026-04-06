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I-4 in Osceola County reopens after flooding caused hours-long closure

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Published  April 6, 2026 6:20am EDT
Osceola County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Part of Interstate 4 in Osceola County was closed for hours due to flooding.
    • The eastbound and westbound sides of I-4 have reopened after being closed for several hours.
    • Drivers faced traffic delays during the morning commute.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A section of Interstate 4 in Osceola County was closed for hours due to flooding. 

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Both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-4 between State 429 and World Drive in Kissimmee reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours. 

Part of I-4 in Osceola County closed for hours due to flooding. (Credit: Florida 511)

Traffic was diverted at the I-4 exit ramps at World Drive while crews worked to clear the roadway.

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The closure caused traffic backups and delays for drivers during their commute. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida 511 websites. 

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