I-4 in Osceola County reopens after flooding caused hours-long closure
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A section of Interstate 4 in Osceola County was closed for hours due to flooding.
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Both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-4 between State 429 and World Drive in Kissimmee reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours.
Part of I-4 in Osceola County closed for hours due to flooding. (Credit: Florida 511)
Traffic was diverted at the I-4 exit ramps at World Drive while crews worked to clear the roadway.
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The closure caused traffic backups and delays for drivers during their commute.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida 511 websites.