I-4 in Osceola County reopens after flooding caused hours-long closure

The Brief Part of Interstate 4 in Osceola County was closed for hours due to flooding. The eastbound and westbound sides of I-4 have reopened after being closed for several hours. Drivers faced traffic delays during the morning commute.



A section of Interstate 4 in Osceola County was closed for hours due to flooding.

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Both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-4 between State 429 and World Drive in Kissimmee reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours.

Part of I-4 in Osceola County closed for hours due to flooding. (Credit: Florida 511)

Traffic was diverted at the I-4 exit ramps at World Drive while crews worked to clear the roadway.

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The closure caused traffic backups and delays for drivers during their commute.