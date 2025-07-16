Flooding in Brevard County leaves residents displaced, demanding action

The Brief Flash flooding in Mims swamped an apartment complex and forced residents to evacuate. Officials blame outdated drainage systems and say repairs are being considered. Public meetings are set for later this month as families call for urgent action.



Residents in northern Brevard County are calling for immediate action after torrential rain flooded multiple homes in Mims on Tuesday, leaving families displaced and anxious as the region enters the height of hurricane season.

What we know:

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday dumped nearly eight inches of water in just one hour across parts of Mims, flooding every unit at The Patio apartments and displacing several families.

Residents say the rapid water rise caught them off guard, and many spent the next day clearing out water-damaged furniture and belongings. County officials confirmed that aging drainage systems and ongoing construction likely contributed to the flooding.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how soon repairs or upgrades to the area's stormwater infrastructure will begin. Officials have not specified what temporary housing resources — if any — are being provided for displaced families. There’s also no word on whether emergency assistance or reimbursements will be made available for damaged property.

The backstory:

Residents say drainage issues along Irwin Avenue and U.S. 1 have been a recurring problem. Tuesday's flooding, while extreme, was not caused by a named storm, intensifying concerns about what might happen if a hurricane or stronger system hits during peak season. County officials say some issues were previously identified but not yet addressed.

What they're saying:

Tenants at The Patio apartments said the water rose rapidly, flooding every unit. On Wednesday, the sound of vacuums and water pumps filled the air as neighbors cleaned out their soaked apartments.

"It was just too much water, too fast," said Keith Edwards, a general contractor. "We got eight inches in an hour and it flooded all the units out."

County officials acknowledged ongoing drainage problems in the area, especially along Irwin Avenue and U.S. 1. Don Walker, a spokesperson for Brevard County, said construction and aging infrastructure likely contributed to the flooding.

"We have some pipes that we've looked at that we think probably need replacing, so there’s some areas there that the county needs to address," he said.

"We’ve identified some pipes that need replacing, and we’re working to clear ditches and culverts while exploring long-term solutions," Walker said. "We want to prevent this from happening again. It’s a shame it happened at all."

What's next:

The county has scheduled two public meetings for later this month — on July 21 and July 31 — to allow residents to voice their concerns and hear updates on mitigation efforts.

In the meantime, many residents will need to find temporary housing while they wait for answers and repairs.