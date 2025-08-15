Flight instructor, student pilot injured in plane crash near Space Coast Regional Airport

The Brief A small plane crashed in a wooded area near Space Coast Regional Airport on Friday afternoon. A flight instructor and student pilot onboard survived but were hospitalized. Federal investigators are now working to determine the cause.



A small plane crashed in a wooded area of Brevard County on Friday afternoon, injuring two people, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities said a small plane carrying a flight instructor and a student pilot crashed Friday afternoon in a wooded area near Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.

Titusville Police said the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in woods just west of the airport and north of Shepard Drive. Both occupants of the aircraft were able to place a 911 call themselves.

[Credit: City of Titusville]

Emergency personnel from Titusville police and fire departments, along with Brevard County Fire Rescue, responded immediately. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on what led to the crash, and the condition of the injured individuals beyond their initial assessment has also not been disclosed.

The backstory:

The crash is the latest in a series of small-plane incidents reported in Central Florida in recent weeks. Federal investigators are now taking over the probe to determine whether mechanical failure, weather, or pilot error may have played a role.

What they're saying:

Titusville police confirmed the initial call came from inside the downed aircraft. The occupants were able to contact 911 themselves, which allowed for a swift response from emergency crews, the agency said in a statement.

Authorities added that further information will be released once the investigation develops.

