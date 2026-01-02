Flagler Sheriff: Missing 11-year-old boy was kidnapped, tied up by suspect

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has released additional details after a 60-year-old registered sex offender was recently found with an 11-year-old boy, who was reported missing in St. Johns County, and a 15-year-old boy.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Darnell Hairston, of Hastings, has been charged with four additional charges and is now being held in jail on no bond.

New charges:

- Kidnapping

- Aggravated child abuse

- Battery by strangulation

- Robbery with a deadly weapon

Previous charges: resisting an officer with violence and attempting to

deprive a law enforcement officer of their firearm.

Sheriff's office: Hairston lured 11-year-old boy into woods, choked him until he lost consciousness

According to a news release, the 11-year-old boy told deputies that Hairston lured him to a wooded campsite in Flagler Estates, where he was choked until he lost consciousness.

The boy told deputies that when he woke up, he was threatened with a knife, tied up with shoelaces and an extension cord, and had duct tape placed over his mouth, the sheriff's office said.

He told deputies that Hairston kept him at the campsite for "multiple days" and made him hide under a blanket off the floorboard of his truck if they traveled anywhere.

The sheriff's office said the boy was reported missing for at least three days out of St. Johns County.

FOX 35 has reached out to St. Johns County for details on their investigation. A spokesperson declined an interview with FOX 35 and told our staff to file a public records request for information.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told FOX 35 in an interview on Friday afternoon that the boy feared Hairston and thought that he was going to be harmed by him.

He praised the citizen who suspected something suspicious and contacted 911.

The sheriff's office's investigation

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted search warrants of the man's vehicle, his home in Hastings, and the campsite, where deputies found duct tape, video surveillance equipment, and weapons "consistent with the child's statements."

Sheriff's office: The man knew the boy was reported missing

The sheriff's office said in its news release that Hairston knew the child was missing and endangered, and that law enforcement was looking for the boy, but did not have a reason why he had the child with him.

The backstory:

On the morning of New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, a concerned person reported "suspicious activity" to Flagler County deputies, who pulled over a F-150.

Deputies found Hairston, an 11-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy in the truck.

The 11-year-old boy was placed in a patrol vehicle.

Hairston attempted to run from deputies, but was quickly tackled and taken into custody. He's accused of attempting to grab a deputy's gun during the struggle.

At the same time, the 15-year-old boy hopped back in the truck and drove away, nearly running over the foot of a deputy, who was holding Hairston on the ground, the sheriff's office said.

The boy later crashed into the side of one of the deputy's vehicles, where both went off the road. The deputy was not hurt. The truck flipped over.