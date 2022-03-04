Flagler lifeguard injured in freak accident returns home

A welcome home celebration was held in Flagler Beach for a lifeguard injured in a freak accident last summer.

Caleb Struble accidentally dove into a sandbar during drills, leaving him unable to move his hands and legs. Since then, he has spent months in rehab.

"He’s been very strong and just to see him slowly get better at it… it’s a miracle," said his dad Mike Struble.

Friday, police escorted him over the Moody Lane bridge so the community could welcome him home.

"I haven’t seen the beach or the ocean or anybody that I used to work with since I got hurt so It was great," said Caleb.

The teen will now finish high school and hopes to return to life-guarding.

"Crutches are the next big step, and then you know hopefully getting back on the beach sometime in the near future," he said.

