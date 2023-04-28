Flagler high school student arrested for threatening to kill 2 others over alleged bullying: Deputies

A Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested for making death threats to two students on Snapchat over bullying, deputies said.

The student is believed to have sent a photo through Snapchat on April 25 to a group of students with a caption threatening to kill his "opponents." One of the students who received the photo showed it to a school administrator who reported it to the School Resource Deputy.

"Bullying is never acceptable and making threats to settle the score is not a joke and will always be taken seriously," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We don’t like making these arrests, but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threat to harm someone. Parents, talk to your kids and be the Sheriff in your home and teach them what to do if they are bullied. They should report bullying to the SRD or school administrators. There are also school counselors available. If you are a bully, STOP IT! You could be the impetus to a school shooting. Thank you to the student who alerted school administrators who then reported the threat to the SRD."

The 15-year-old student was placed under arrest in reference to Written Threats to Kill or do Bodily Harm and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

No other details were released.