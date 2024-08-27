Florida couple's 'irresponsible' shooting leaves neighbor's SUV, garage pierced with bullets: deputies

The Brief Florida couple possibly facing charges for shooting at a wood pile – and apparently missing A neighbor called 911 after hearing gunfire for 20 minutes, then found the windows in a SUV shattered, and his garage with bullet holes. 'Thankfully, nobody, including my deputies, was hurt or killed because of the irresponsibility and disregard for safety that was shown by these two," Sheriff Staly said.



A man and woman practicing shooting guns into the woods behind their home are potentially facing safety charges after some of the bullets shattered windows of a neighbor's car and struck a garage door, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly did not mince words following his deputy's investigation.

"Thankfully, nobody, including my deputies, was hurt or killed because of the irresponsibility and disregard for safety that was shown by these two," Sheriff Staly said in a prepared statement. I commend the great teamwork shown by FireFlight and our deputies."

What happened?

On Saturday, August 24, a neighbor on County Road 305 in Bunnell, Florida, called 911 to report hearing gunfire for about 20 minutes near his house. Deputies found the neighbor's SUV to have at least five bullet holes – and several of its windows shattered. An additional four bullet holes were found in the garage door and carport.

But, that neighbor was not practicing target practice.

"As deputies were on scene investigating, the gunfire resumed and rounds were heard coming through the wooded area towards the general direction of the deputies. The rounds could be heard whizzing close by and hitting nearby trees in very close proximity to the deputies," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Turns out, a man and woman about three houses away were doing target practice without a berm, apparently firing rounds towards a rotted wood pile, except the bullets were traveling through the woods to the other neighbor's house, according to FCSO."

"(The man) stated that he and his wife were shooting a single-action .38 revolver that held six rounds in the direction of a burnt and rotted wood pile from their porch. He believed the wood pile was a sufficient berm and that he only needed to be 500 yards away from the closest house; however, the residence of the victim was visible from his wood line. Additionally, the wood pile did not appear to have fresh bullet holes, but deputies found multiple holes from what appeared to be bullets on trees, approximately 7 to 10 feet off the ground."

Deputies found nearly a dozen .233 spent cartridges and at least one 9mm shell casing in some bushes from the man's porch.

Possible charges looming

It was not immediately clear if the man and woman were arrested or charged. FOX 35 has decided not to name them for that reason. However, FCSO said it submitted a charge of culpable negligence against the man and woman to the State Attorney's Office, who will determine whether to bring formal charges against them.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: