Flagler County sheriff announces 19 arrests in six-month drug trafficking undercover operation

A six-month undercover drug investigation in Flagler County has led to the arrest of 19 suspected drug dealers and the seizure of narcotics, weapons, and cash, authorities announced Wednesday.

Operation: Summer Slammer | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said "Operation: Summer Slammer" began in January and resulted in 24 arrest warrants. Ten of the suspects were taken into custody during a coordinated warrant sweep on July 16, and four remain at large.

Operation: Summer Slammer suspects | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

During the investigation, deputies conducted a series of controlled drug purchases involving more than five kilograms of illegal substances, including:

One kilogram of cocaine

120 grams of methamphetamine

60 grams of fentanyl

Enough fentanyl to potentially kill 30,000 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives also seized 13 firearms, five vehicles, and $22,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Operation: Summer Slammer | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

"Another batch of poison peddlers…off the streets"

What they're saying:

"Another batch of poison peddlers, including dangerous drug traffickers, are off the streets thanks to the hard work of our SIU, SWAT team, PACE Unit, K-9 Unit, patrol deputies, and communications team," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "I commend our team for another successful operation as we work hard to put poison peddlers in the Green Roof Inn."

Authorities said the 24 targeted individuals had a combined total of 316 prior arrests.

One suspect, 51-year-old Brandy Lynn Gochenouer, died of a fentanyl overdose before she could be arrested.

51-year-old Brandy Lynn Gochenouer | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

The four individuals still being sought are:

Everett Bullard, 63, of Bunnell – Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park

Terrance Dudley, 35, of Daytona Beach – Trafficking in fentanyl

Gaines Smith Jr., 28, of Bunnell – Two counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park

Logan Wells, 25, of Palm Coast – Sale of cocaine; unlawful use of a two-way communications device

The four suspects that remain at large | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

"I encourage these remaining poison peddlers to turn themselves in, because they’re going to be arrested," Staly said. "The only question is how long they want to keep looking over their shoulders."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).