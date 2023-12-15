Flagler County officials keeping a close eye on forecast calling for severe weather in Florida this weekend

Flagler County officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast for severe weather that's expected to hit the area this weekend, along with other parts of Central Florida.

They are paying particularly close attention to how the county's recently installed 11.4-mile-long emergency berm will perform.

"If it wasn't there, the water would breach and come through those old low-lying areas and would flood just where it did during the last hurricane," coastal engineering administrator Ansley Wren-Key said Friday.

Work on the new dune system began in February of this year, and it was completed at the beginning of December. Parts of it have already begun to erode because of other storms, but Wren-Key is optimistic the system will work as intended.

"I don't anticipate the dune being breached anywhere. I think it'll serve its purpose," she said.

Still, the county is recommending residents in low-lying intracostal areas who typically experience tidal flooding consider getting sandbags, which can be found at local hardware stores.