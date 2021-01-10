Flagler County commissioner speaks about experience during D.C. riots at the Capitol

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins is speaking to FOX 35 after experiencing the chaos that broke out in the nation's capital.

Mullins and several other Flagler County residents went to Washington, D.C. to support objections to the electoral count.

"It started off very peaceful, very fun, just like a Trump rally," Mullins said.

But, things changed very quickly.

"I think there were a lot of emotions going on," he said. "And whether those people were or were not... that stormed the Capitol... Trump supporters, they definitely were emotional. And when we heard gunshots, that's when it was time to go."

Mullins and the group he was with were able to make their way back to the buses they came on.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly prepared the group in case a situation like this happened.

"I had the sheriff come out and prep us on if something bad ocurred, or something wrong happened," Mullins said. "And we did have a plan to move away from the chaos and get back to the bus, which we were able to put that into place and it worked."

The group was able to get back to Florida safely, but it was a day they won't forget.

"At the end of the day, we need to remember we're all brothers and sisters, and we need to unite together as one," Mullins said.