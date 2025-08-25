Flagler County cemetery damaged by wild hog invasion

The Brief Wild hogs have dug through the grounds of Palm Coast cemetery. The property manager labels the damage surface level. A wildlife trapper has been hired to solve the issue.



A Flagler County cemetery is dealing with extensive damage to its grounds, prompting staff to call in professionals to trap the animal culprits.

What we know:

Craig Flagler Palms Cemetery has hired Quick Catch, a wildlife removal company, which plans to use an electronic trap to capture and remove the wild hogs responsible.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What they're saying:

Sal Passalaqua, Area Manager for Dignity Memorial, said the damage is contained to the top layer of the surface.

"It’s like a hurricane happened," said Passalaqua, who oversees the cemetery. "It was just unbelievable, the destruction that they did."

This isn’t the first time the cemetery has struggled with wild hogs, but Passalaqua said it’s the worst he’s seen in his time there.

Ryan Boyd, the owner of Quick Catch, said the electronic traps usually resolve the issues within a few days. "When anything walks in front of it, it triggers to activate that camera, it sends me a video and a picture," Boyd explained. "I hit a code on the app, and it drops the gate."

"I can’t imagine what that must feel like, having a loved one’s grave being torn apart like that," Boyd added. He estimates there are 12 to 15 hogs roaming the property. "[They] are an invasive species, so we can't discriminate when it comes to hogs. They all have to go."

Though the damage is extensive, Passalaqua said his team has continued their upkeep of the grave markers.

"There's still dignity and respect for those loved ones that want to come out and visit their family here," he said. "We take it very seriously."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Dig deeper:

Flagler County has dealt with the invasive species for many years. So much so, the county government recently unveiled a Feral Hog Reporting Dashboard for citizens to document their sightings.

What's next:

The plan is to put the trap in place on Tuesday. Once the animals are captured, put down, and removed, landscaping and restoration of the property will resume.