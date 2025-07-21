Flagler Beach Pier construction begins nearly 3 years after Hurricane Ian damage

The Brief Flagler Beach begins rebuilding its historic pier three years after Hurricane Ian. Upgrades will strengthen it against future storms. The city aims to reopen it in 2026.



Construction is officially underway to rebuild the iconic Flagler Beach Pier, nearly three years after Hurricane Ian tore away major sections of the beloved structure.

What's New:

Work has begun to rebuild the Flagler Beach Pier, a historic coastal landmark that was severely damaged during Hurricane Ian nearly three years ago.

Demolition of the previous structure started last month, and materials for the new pier are now arriving at the site. The rebuild includes structural upgrades designed to better withstand future storms.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Flagler Beach Pier has experienced multiple rebuilds over the past century, with varying lengths and configurations. Though Hurricane Ian caused critical damage, plans to demolish and replace the pier were already under consideration. The storm accelerated the timeline for a long-anticipated upgrade.

Timeline:

The pier was closed in 2022 following Hurricane Ian. Demolition of the damaged portions began in June 2025, and active construction started shortly thereafter. City officials hope to reopen the newly built pier sometime in 2026.

What they're saying:

The pier has been more than just a structure — it’s a symbol of Flagler Beach’s identity, drawing locals and tourists alike. Its absence since 2022 has been deeply felt, impacting small businesses and the waterfront vibe. The new pier, with modern improvements, represents both recovery and resilience for the community.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"We are so excited! It has been a long time in the making," said Patti King, director of the Flagler Beach Historic Museum. "Over the past hundred years, the pier has been come and go with its length, and since 2022 we've been closed. And now we finally have all the pieces together."