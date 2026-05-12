Flagler Beach fire chief fired following 'no confidence' vote from staff

The Brief City Manager Dale Martin fired Chief Stephen Cox at 9:00 AM on May 11, 2026, citing a complete loss of confidence in his leadership. The firing comes after several high-level resignations and a letter signed by remaining staff alleging a hostile work environment and ethical breaches. Former Deputy Chief Jennifer Fiveash and Lieutenant Morgan Rainey are returning to the department on a short-term basis to stabilize operations.



The City of Flagler Beach has officially terminated Fire Chief Stephen Cox, effective immediately.

The decision follows a period of intense internal turmoil and a formal declaration of "no confidence" from his own department.

The backstory:

The leadership shake-up at the Flagler Beach Fire Department reached a breaking point Monday morning when City Manager Dale Martin issued a termination letter to Chief Stephen Cox.

Martin noted that the firing was directly related to a "loss of confidence" expressed through recent resignations and a formal document signed by the department's remaining members.

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According to the "No Confidence" declaration, employees described a "consistent pattern of behavior" that contributed to a hostile work environment. The document outlined concerns regarding misleading communication, a lack of transparency, and the use of "undue influence" in decision-making that left staff fearing negative consequences for speaking up.

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The department has seen significant turnover recently, including the loss of the Deputy Fire Chief and two senior lieutenants. Staff members also raised flags regarding financial oversight and a perceived "neglect of duty" in the Chief’s core responsibilities.

What they're saying:

The reaction from Flagler Beach residents has been a mix of concern for public safety and support for the first responders who came forward.

"It’s kind of unnerving, and it makes you wonder what is going on there and why isn't someone stepping in?" asked Melissa Colgrove.

"If they were complaining, you got to listen to them — first responders are number one," said Charise Smalley.

"I give them credit for moving on fast and trying to rebuild so they’ll get this figured out and move on from here," said Michael Giulianot.

What's next:

To maintain service, the city has convinced Deputy Chief Jennifer Fiveash to put her previously announced resignation on hold for approximately 45 days. She will serve as Acting Chief while the city begins the recruitment process for new leadership.

Chief Cox has been informed that he has five business days to request an exit interview and a "name clearing hearing" with the City Manager and the Human Resources Director to respond to the allegations.