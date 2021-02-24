Florida Attorney General doubling reward money for anonymous tips

article

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is nearly doubling the amount of money given for tips that lead to the arrest in homicide cases.

"We know that violence is an infection and it will spread if people stay silent about that violence in their communities," Moody said.

The payout for tips will increase from $5,000 to up to $9,500.

"This is significant," Central Florida Crimeline Barb Bergin said. "There are people who will tip just for the rewards."

Moody said crime has been at an all-time low statewide during the pandemic, but in some areas, homicides have increased.

She invited the executive director of Crimeline to a news conference on Wednesday to explain why she is upping the reward money.

"What we hope is this will shed light on many of our unsolved cases and bring attention to these so we can have some resolution for the families in our communities that have watched these crimes happen," Bergin said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina was also there.

He said he hopes this increase will solve cases like the murder of three-year-old Daquan Felix. He was shot in a drive-by shooting last September.

"So many cases, homicide cases, serious, high profile cases, have been solved specifically because someone picked up the phone and called in an anonymous tip," Mina said.

Attorney General Moody said the extra reward money will come from money the restitution and fines the state collects when from murder convictions.

