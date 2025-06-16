Fish kills, algae blooms likely following Palm Bay's massive sewage spill in Turkey Creek
PALM BAY, Fla. - A sewage pipe break near Palm Bay’s wastewater treatment plant on Clearmont Street led to a significant spill into Turkey Creek, prompting an emergency response from the city.
What we know:
Neighbors are still monitoring a sewage spill in Turkey Creek seven days after the city started an emergency response. People say water quality is also deteriorating in Sebastian after the spill and sent photos to FOX 35 of shorelines saturated with dirty water and suspected sewage.
Last Monday, the city of Palm Bay started an emergency response on Clearmont Street after a pipe near the wastewater plant broke. After more than a day of seeping sewage, the break was contained. The city is blaming a faulty pipe that was installed at an unusual angle for causing the massive spill. The city says the break couldn’t have been anticipated.
Since the spill, neighbors who live near Turkey Creek have been on high alert with many very frustrated to see another spill.
FOX 35 reported on another sewage spill in the city during hurricane season last year. Neighbors are worried about development and what’s being done to improve infrastructure with additional strains on the system. The city is still making restoration efforts in the area and urging people to stay out of the water. Scientists say it’s likely impacts will be felt for a while this summer after the spill, and bacteria levels are high after the Marine Resources Council tested the water a day after the spill.
What we don't know:
We’ve reached out to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection multiple times since the spill was reported to see if they are investigating and if the city will be fined. We stull haven’t heard back. Some dead fish have been spotted in the water. It’s unclear if more wildlife will be affected post-sewage spill.
What they're saying:
The city says they responded as best as they could in the emergency while neighbors questioned the response and if more could have been done to contain the sewage.
"It’s a really rough summer for this to be happening just because we’ve been hot and we’ve dry, and we have lots of nutrients in the water," said Laura Wilson, the Executive Director of the Marine Resources Council who constantly tests bacteria levels in waterways across the county.
"This was an unexpected infrastructure failure. That is what rallying around a catastrophe like this is all about," said Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina, who praised the city’s response to the emergency and how two million gallons were removed after the spill.
"Our residents are so disappointed at the literal pat on the backs that they’re giving themselves right now. It’s just not accurate. It’s not what we’re seeing," said homeowner Sandi Finch who lives near the sewage spill.
The Source: FOX 35's Reporter Esther Bower again visited affected neighbors in the area on June 16, 2025. She saw crews on scene near the wastewater plant where the sewage was detected also on June 16, 2025. She spoke with other concerned individuals on social media who sent images of what they were seeing in the water in Sebastian. She interviewed a local scientist via zoom who tested the water immediately after the spill. She emailed the city spokesperson for an update on the response and if test results on water/soil were available. She didn't hear back by the on-air deadline.