First responders, hundreds more race in Tunnel to Towers 5K in Altamonte Springs

Firefighters in full gear ran a 5k at Altamonte Springs' Crane’s Roost Park this weekend.

It was the twelfth-annual Tunnel to Towers event, commemorating the first responders who lost their lives in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

"It's definitely hot, that's the biggest factor. I've run my whole life, but you get that gear on, and it holds all the heat in, and it can't escape, so that's the big factor when you're running in it," said Noah Getty, a Seminole County Firefighter who raced in full gear.

People from the community like Marjorie Alquist showed up early in the morning to start, before the Florida heat could kick-in. "It's an opportunity to come, show support, do something good for our community," she said.

The Tunnel to Towers run & walk series was created to honor the heroism of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001. Siller strapped on his gear and ran three miles through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, during the attack.

"Stephen was 34 years old and had five children. He had everything to live for, but put everyone else ahead of him to serve the public, which is what these guys do, every single day," organizers said, during the opening ceremony.

There were about 2,000 runners and walkers at the event, including local first responders and military service members, like Sgt. Nick Collins, from the Orlando Police Dept.

"This year a lot more people came out in support of Amanda Adams with our Fire Department, and the Lake County Sheriff's, who lost a deputy in Lake County. So we wanted a lot more crowd with us, and you can see today it's a bigger turnout," he said.

Former Orlando Firefighter Amanda Adams lost her battle with cancer last month. Race Director Kyle Albano said the event was a tribute to her, as well.

"She was always at the front, always with the biggest smile with her husband and daughter. I've got years of pictures with her and the stroller. She was always such a bright light, and today I know there's close to 60 of her firefighter brothers and sisters who came out to honor her."

Organizers said they expect this event will raise $150,000. The proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

