Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
12
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:37 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

First Lady Jill Biden to attend Spelling Bee finals in Orlando

By The News Service of Florida
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Florida
News Service of Florida
Dr. Jill Biden article

FILE - Dr. Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

ORLANDO, Fla. - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Orlando on Thursday to take in the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

Biden, an educator, will meet with the spelling bee competitors and their families before the finals begin at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort, the White House said Tuesday. 

MORE NEWS: First Lady, Dr. Fauci call for more shots in arms at Kissimmee vaccination site

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. After advancing through all of the virtual rounds of the national competition, 11 spellers will compete for the championship title during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. The final rounds of this year’s Bee will be held in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. 