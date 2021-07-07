First Lady Jill Biden to attend Spelling Bee finals in Orlando

article

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Orlando on Thursday to take in the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Biden, an educator, will meet with the spelling bee competitors and their families before the finals begin at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort, the White House said Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: First Lady, Dr. Fauci call for more shots in arms at Kissimmee vaccination site

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. After advancing through all of the virtual rounds of the national competition, 11 spellers will compete for the championship title during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. The final rounds of this year’s Bee will be held in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.