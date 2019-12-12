Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches to anyone with these first names

If your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher, there may be a free sub in your future.

Firehouse Subs is giving away a free medium sub on Dec. 12 with any purchase as part of its Name Day giveaway. Anyone with the selected names just needs to show a photo ID at participating restaurant locations to score the free sandwich.

The offer is limited to one free sub per person and does not apply to online or delivery orders.

Firehouse Subs says it wants to thank customers by name with the chance to score a free medium sub as part of its Name Day offer. (Photo credit: Firehouse Subs)

“Just our way to thank our guests...by name,” the company said, which began the promotion on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 11, the offer was given to hungry eaters named Michael, Marquita and Michelle. Firehouse Subs said there would be new names on Dec. 13 as well.

The name of the day will be posted on Firehouse Subs’ website, as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.