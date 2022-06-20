Firefighters rescue tree trimmer pinned under branch while several feet above ground

article

A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a large oak tree on a job site in Seminole County on Monday, authorities said.

Seminole County firefighters arrived at a residence on Marshal Dr. in Longwood on Monday afternoon to discover that the worker's foot and ankle had become pinned under a fallen branch while approximately 15 feet off the ground. The firefighters were able to free the tree trimmer who suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.