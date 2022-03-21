Firefighters rescue ducklings that fell through sewer grate

Six ducklings that became trapped after falling through a sewer grate in an Oviedo neighborhood were pulled to safety by firefighters with Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The fire department was assisted by Seminole County Animal Services in the rescue near Chamberlain Pl. and Tattinger Ln. on Monday.

Seminole County Fire Rescue were called to Oviedo after ducklings were reported to be trapped in a sewer.

The Seminole County Fire Department Station 23 crew got all the ducklings out, much to the relief of mother duck. They coaxed them out via bread.

