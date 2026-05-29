'Stay clear': Fire crews battle heavy flames at Cocoa Beach restaurant

The Brief A major structural fire broke out at The Tiny Turtle restaurant in downtown Cocoa Beach on Friday afternoon, drawing a large emergency response from local fire and police units. Cocoa Beach City Manager Wes Mullins confirmed that the restaurant's outdoor tiki hut area was completely engulfed in flames around 4:30 p.m., sending thick plumes of black smoke over the area. Police have blocked off traffic on Minutemen Causeway between South Orlando and South Brevard avenues while crews battle the blaze, and it is currently unknown if injuries have been reported or if neighboring businesses are damaged.



Fire crews are actively working to suppress a heavy structural fire that broke out at a downtown Cocoa Beach restaurant Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Cocoa Beach Police Department are assisting fire personnel with a structure fire in the area of Minutemen Causeway between South Orlando and South Brevard avenues.

A major structural fire broke out at The Tiny Turtle restaurant in downtown Cocoa Beach on Friday afternoon, drawing a large emergency response from local fire and police units.(Source: Ashly Ulep)

What we know:

Thick, black smoke can be seen rising above the heart of downtown Cocoa Beach. Fire units were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. on May 29 to battle active, heavy flames tearing through The Tiny Turtle restaurant.

Video obtained by FOX 35 shows multiple bystanders outside the building as fire crews work to put out the fire.

Where is the fire?

Cocoa Beach City Manager Wes Mullins reported the tiki hut area at The Tiny Turtle – a restaurant in Cocoa Beach – was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel are actively working to suppress the blaze, Mullins told FOX 35.

A major structural fire broke out at The Tiny Turtle restaurant in downtown Cocoa Beach on Friday afternoon, drawing a large emergency response from local fire and police units. (Source: Cocoa Beach City Manager Wes Mullins)

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the flames have spread to adjacent downtown businesses. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire or reported any injuries at this time.

What you can do:

Police ask residents to stay clear of the area to allow rescue units a safe environment to work in.

The area will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said.