Virginia fugitive wanted in wife’s 2021 killing arrested outside Flagler County hospital

The Brief Flagler County deputies arrested a Virginia fugitive wanted in his wife’s 2021 killing. Ross Butler, 50, was taken into custody outside AdventHealth Palm Coast. Butler is being held without bond pending extradition to Virginia.



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia fugitive accused of killing his wife in 2021 and concealing the circumstances of her death.

Ross Butler, 50, was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators determined he was staying at a motel in Flagler Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.

Suspect arrested outside hospital

The backstory:

Butler was wanted by the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia on charges including first-degree murder, abduction-related homicide and strangulation.

Investigators later learned Butler had recently been admitted to AdventHealth Palm Coast. After he was released from the hospital, deputies with the sheriff’s office arrested him outside the facility, authorities said.

Ross Butler, 50, was taken into custody on May 27, 2026, after investigators determined he was staying at a motel in Flagler Beach, according to the sheriff’s office. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office]

Ross Butler, 50, (center) was taken into custody on May 27, 2026, after investigators determined he was staying at a motel in Flagler Beach, according to the sheriff’s office. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office]

Butler was taken to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives from Chesterfield County before being booked and was being held without bond pending extradition to Virginia.

Murder was staged as suicide, detectives say

Chesterfield County police have been investigating Butler for more than four years following the December 2021 death of his wife, Ashlee Butler.

Authorities said the death was initially reported as a suicide, but investigators later concluded the evidence and the victim’s injuries were inconsistent with suicide and believed the scene had been staged after she was strangled.

A Chesterfield County grand jury indicted Butler on murder and strangulation charges on May 18.

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According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler also has a prior criminal history in Flagler County, including arrests on charges such as driving with a suspended license, DUI and marijuana possession.

What they're saying:

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

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"This case is an excellent example of teamwork and serves as a warning to fugitives that you can’t avoid the long arm of the law, especially in Flagler County," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.