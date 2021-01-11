Fire breaks out at Star Motel in Kissimmee, officials say

A fire broke out at the Star Motel in Kissimmee, forcing residents onto the street.

The Star Motel became known to many after it accrued millions in fines and taxes. Osceola County deemed the motel "unsafe" months ago and said that anyone who had been living there needed to leave.

According to Osceola Fire and Rescue, no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

