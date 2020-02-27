FHP: Woman and child dead after being struck by motorcyclist who is left critically injured

article

A woman and child have died after a motorcyclist collided with the two pedestrians in Orange County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on N. Semoran Blvd. north of East Colonial Drive. Witnesses told troopers that the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving between cars while traveling southbound on N. Semoran Blvd. when he struck the woman and child who were crossing the street. Troopers said the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time. The motorcyclist then veered into oncoming, northbound traffic, crashing into a van.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, died shortly after the collision. The child, a girl believed to be between the ages of 5 and 7, was transported to the hospital where she died. The motorcyclist remains in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"We don't know the relationship between the two [woman and child]," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes,"but it was an adult woman and a child."

Semoran is closed in both directions near Old Cheney Highway while the FHP investigates.

"The witnesses were the ones telling us that the motorcyclist was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, in and out of traffic, splitting the lanes," Montes explained. "This is exactly what can happen when one of them drives in this type of manner."

Advertisement

Montes said the investigation is still early and it would be premature to say whether the motorcyclist will face and criminal charges.

"Because of the fact that witnesses were saying he was driving in an aggressive manner...we'll have to wait and see," said Montes.

No one in the van was injured, according to troopers.

Check back for updates and watch FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. for a live report.