FHP: Teen driver killed after crashing into tree on Lake Underhill Road in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing a Jeep into a tree in Orlando early Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the driver was traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road east of S. Palermo Avenue just before 1 a.m. For an unknown reason, they said the driver lost control and collided into a street sign and fence, causing the Jeep to overturn, before hitting a tree.
The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.