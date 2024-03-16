FHP searching for man after fatal hit-and-run in Orange County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man after he left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning, according to troopers.

Around 3 a.m., a sedan was traveling westbound on Oak Ridge Road before stopping for a red traffic light at the intersection, a crash report stated. A motorcycle, traveling northbound on South John Young Parkway, continued through the intersection before the rider struck the sedan and was thrown from the bike, troopers said. After the collision, the driver of the sedan exited the car and fled the scene on foot, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a crash report stated. After interviewing the passenger in the sedan, the identity of the driver is still unclear, troopers said. The man who fled the scene is described by FHP as a Black male wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. This crash remains under investigation.

