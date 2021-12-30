FHP: Pedestrian fatally struck by truck on State Road 528

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene near Bithlo around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of State Road 528 at mile marker 27 and involved a truck that struck a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene troopers said. Westbound lanes were shut down for the investigation, an FHP spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

