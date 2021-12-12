FHP: Melbourne man dead after vehicle hits him in crosswalk

article

A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in Brevard County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Courtenay Pkwy. and Richland Ave. in Brevard County.

They said that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Courtenay Pkwy. while a pedestrian was walking eastbound in a designated crosswalk, across the northbound lanes.

The front of the vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian, who was identified as a 41-year-old man from Melbourne. He died at a nearby hospital.

