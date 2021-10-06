FHP: Front-end loader backs over car, kills 77-year-old Florida woman
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman died after a front-end loader backed over and completely crushed her car.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was at a stop sign Friday when the tractor backed over her sedan before stopping.
The 26-year-old tractor driver was not injured, according to the Lakeland Ledger.
Officials said the case and any charges are pending.
