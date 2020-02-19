FHP: Fatal crash being investigated on S. Orange Ave.

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating an early Wednesday morning fatal crash.

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron was on the scene as crews removed debris from the road at S. Orange Ave. near Jetport Dr. in Orlando. The roads in the area were shut down for awhile as the scene was cleared.

One car appeared to have severe front end damage. A tanker truck that was pulled over looked to have damage to the bumper.

FOX 35 is working to find out how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

