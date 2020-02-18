FHP: 3 dead, 1 critical after multi-car crash along SR 429 near I-4

EDITOR'S NOTE The Florida Highway Patrol originally reported four fatalities in a wreck along State Road 429 on Tuesday evening. They have since corrected that initial release of information to say that three died at the scene and one has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are on the scene of a deadly crash in the Four Corners area of Osceola County.

A spokesperson with the FHP said three people were killed when a pickup truck rear-ended a van carrying eight passengers. That impact caused a chain collision when the van crashed into two other vehicles. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. along State Road 429 at the interchange with Sinclair Road. This is located about three miles south of Walt Disney World Resort and one mile northwest of Interstate 4. Southbound lanes of SR 429 are completely shut down.

"The van overturned," explained FHP Lieutenant Kim Montes. "In that van was eight family members from out of state."

Among the dead are two adult women and a child who were inside the van. Another child passenger inside the van was transported by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

"Another child was flown out. Initially pronounced on scene [as deceased], but they are still working on that child at Arnold Palmer," Montes added. "Right now, we have three confirmed dead on scene and everyone else was transported to the hospital."

Two adult men who were in the van have been taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.