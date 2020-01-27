FHP: Driver wanted after fatal hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Orange County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that they are searching for a driver after a fatal crash in Orange County on Monday morning.

They said that a 2013 Mazda was traveling eastbound on Taft Vineland Road when it traveled into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and struck a motorcyclist head-on. The motorcycle driver is said to have suffered fatal injuries, while the Mazda driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the driver of the Mazda is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash reportedly remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

This story is developing, check back for updates.