FHP: Driver, passenger killed after being thrown from SUV in Sumter County crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Sumter County
(Photo via the Florida Highway Patrol)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Sumter County early Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on County Road 209 near County Road 202 in Oxford.

According to FHP, a 21-year-old Summerfield man was driving a SUV northbound on CR-209, when the vehicle entered a west shoulder.  

Authorities said the driver over-corrected the SUV back upon the road where it collided with a mailbox and overturned, throwing both the driver and its 32-year-old female passenger from the SUV, killing them.

FHP said they were not wearing a seat belt. 

CR-209 was closed as FHP worked the scene, but it has since reopened.