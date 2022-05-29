FHP: Driver, passenger killed after being thrown from SUV in Sumter County crash

article

Troopers are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Sumter County early Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on County Road 209 near County Road 202 in Oxford.

According to FHP, a 21-year-old Summerfield man was driving a SUV northbound on CR-209, when the vehicle entered a west shoulder.

Authorities said the driver over-corrected the SUV back upon the road where it collided with a mailbox and overturned, throwing both the driver and its 32-year-old female passenger from the SUV, killing them.

FHP said they were not wearing a seat belt.

CR-209 was closed as FHP worked the scene, but it has since reopened.