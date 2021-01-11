FHP: Car in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run found, driver cooperating

A vehicle apparently involved in a fatal hit-and-run has been found and the driver is cooperating, Orange County deputies say.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a 2007 to 2009 silver Ford Fusion struck and killed a 55-year-old man on Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove on Friday.

They said that they have since located a vehicle with significant front-end damage, which is consistent with the incident, in Orange County.

The owner is said to be cooperating with the investigation, which is still underway.

